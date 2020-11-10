Patriots Storm Back to Beat Winless Jets

Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and Cam Newton and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the winless New York Jets 30-27 to end a four-game losing streak.

Newton had two touchdown runs and the second tied it at 27 with 1:57 remaining, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

After the Jets went three-and-out, the Patriots got the ball back with 47 seconds left and went to work to put Folk in position for the winning field goal.

The Jets dropped to 0-9 for the first time in franchise history, and this was an agonizing loss.

with files from The Canadian Press