Patterson Park Murals Taken Down for Restoration Work

Historical murals in Sandwich Town are in the process of being repaired.

Black history murals at Patterson Park on Sandwich Street near Detroit Street had been tagged with spray paint back in April.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says the murals were removed this week so they can be restored by the original artist.

He says the work will consist of more than just removing some spray paint.

"We learned that there was some spelling mistakes and some dates that were in error, so those will all be corrected," he added.

Costante is excited to see the restoration move forward.

"I'm glad that the process has started and very glad that we were able to retain the original artist to do this restoration work," he says. "I'm looking forward to seeing the final product."

He says steps will be taken to ensure the murals are protected in the future.

"We're also going to provide a protective sealant on the murals so that any future graffiti could just be washed off as opposed to it being entirely taken down and painted again," he says.

Costante says an exact dollar figure for the work hasn't been set yet, but funding will come out of the parks' budget.

The murals are expected to be reinstall by September or this year.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.