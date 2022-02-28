Paul Anka coming to Caesars Windsor

A classic Canadian singer and song writer is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Caesars has announced Paul Anka will perform at The Colosseum on Thursday June 9.

Anka came on to the music scene in 1957 with his first number one hit Diana.

Some of his other hits include Put Your Head On My Shoulder, Puppy Love and (You're) Having My Baby.

Anka won a JUNO Award for Composer of the Year in 1975.

He has also been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday March 4.