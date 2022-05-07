Paul Martin Perennial Plant Sale returns on Saturday

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the City of Windsor's Horticulture Division has been hard at work preparing for the 25th Annual Paul Martin Perennial Plant Sale this weekend.

It's being held at the Lanspeary Park Greenhouse, located 1149 Giles Boulevard East, on Saturday with gates opening at 8 a.m. and running until 2 p.m.

Horticulture Manager Wanda Letourneau says this is a popular event, and is encouraging people to come early.

"We're very excited to have the Paul Martin perennial sale as we have not had the event for two years. It looks wonderful and we're all excited because we have lots of plant materials that's readily available for everyone to purchase."

As in past years, Letourneau says they'll have volunteers from Parks and Recreation on hand offering different types of perennials, plus herbs and grasses, trees and shrubs for purchase.

"What we have that's popular is our perennials. We have over 100 different varieties of perennials that we offer. We've increased our vegetables section, so we have asparagus, cucumber, egg plants, kale, peas, peppers, strawberry rhubarb and raspberry bushes as well."

She says the 2022 sale will be the final one at the Lanspeary Greenhouse before a move to a new location.

"We have a new greenhouse that's being built currently at 2449 McDougall Street and that's where we'll be next year. So this year what we're gonna do is we're going to have a lot of plant material, a lot of shrubs and trees, that'll be on sale. It'll be great just to clear most of our stock here so we don't have so much to move to the new greenhouse."

Letourneau says they'll be accepting various forms of payment including cash, debit, and credit cards.

Next year the event will move to the new home of the city’s horticulture team at the greenhouses at Jackson Park.

Proceeds from the plant sale will continue to fund the Paul Martin Garden at Willistead Park.

