'PAW Patrol' shows bark at box office while 'The Creator' and 'Dumb Money' disappoint


NEW YORK - After several quiet weeks in movie theaters, four films entered wide release over the weekend. 

"PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" came out the top dog, with $23 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. 

The performances of all four films, "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," "Saw X," "The Creator" and "Dumb Money" told a familiar story at the box office. 

What worked? Horror and animated franchises. What didn't? Originality and comedy. 

"Saw X" managed to bounce back from a franchise low with an opening weekend of $18 million. 

"The Creator," made for $80 million, debuted with a modest $14 million. 

The GameStop stock comedy "Dumb Money" disappointed with $3.5 million in nationwide expansion.

