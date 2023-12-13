Pay raise for Tecumseh's mayor

The new year will bring a pay raise for the mayor of Tecumseh.

Council has approved a recommendation from a consultant to bump Gary McNamara's salary from $47,258 to $59,496, effective January 1st.

A report to council says the consultant compared the salaries of the mayor, deputy mayor and councillors to those in 14 similar municipalities and found the mayor's pay was comparatively low.

The consultant recommended no change for the salaries of the deputy mayor and councillors.