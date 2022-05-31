PC Leader makes another campaign stop in Windsor-Essex

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford made another campaign stop in Windsor-Essex.

Ford spoke Monday at Laval Tool and Mould in Tecumseh, touting his commitment to the area and his support for Windsor-Tecumseh PC candidate Andrew Dowie.

"It's time to send Andrew Dowie, and our great Windsor-region candidates to Queen's Park," says Ford. "I know it, Mayor Dilkens knows it, and Warden McNamara knows it. It's time to paint Windsor-Essex blue in '22."

During the campaign stop, Ford reiterated measures his government has taken to expand Highway 3 between Leamington and Essex, funding for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care hospital, and getting more workers in skilled trade positions.

He also spoke about rebuilding Ontario's auto-sector, pointing to over $14-billion in new investments for major auto-manufacturers.

"Including more than 5-billion from LG and Stellantis to build Canada's first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant right here in Windsor-Essex," says Ford.

Ford says his party would build new homes in the province.

"We're saying 'yes' to building 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years so more families can live in growing communities like Windsor-Essex,"

Dowie is up against Gary Kaschak of the Liberal Party, Gemma Grey-Hall for Ontario's NDP, Ontario Party's Steven Gifford, David Sylvestre for None of the Above Direct Democracy Party, Sophia Sevo for the New Blue Party, and Melissa Coulbeck for the Green Party of Ontario.

Former NDP MPP Percy Hatfield is not seeking re-election, leaving the riding without an incumbent candidate. The Progressive Conservatives are looking to turn the riding blue for the first time in 93 years as it has traditionally been held by either the Liberal or New Democratic parties.

Election Day is Thursday, June 2.