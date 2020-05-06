Peace Fountain Installation Delayed Due to COVID-19 Rules

The closures and cancellations continue to roll in as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll.

The annual installation of the Charlie Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain along Riverside Drive near Buckingham Road is being postponed.

The popular water feature along Windsor's riverfront is usually up and running for the Victoria Day long weekend, but city officials say the installation is not deemed essential under provincial construction orders.

City staff will install the fountain later in the season if rules change.

Also, the 2020 edition of the city's Meet-A-Machine has been cancelled.

The annual event takes place every June at the WFCU Centre giving children a chance to explore machines of all shapes and sizes.