Peace Fountain memories sought as well as feedback on future design

There aren't many Windsor landmarks more loved than the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain, installed each summer in the Detroit River near Reaume Park and Coventry Gardens.

Now the City of Windsor is asking residents to help them capture what the Peace Fountain has meant to them, by sending in photos and memories.

Additionally, officials are asking people to also share their thoughts on the design of the next Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain.

Year after year since its inception in 1978, the Peace Fountain has been an attraction for residents and visitors alike and a cherished backdrop for photos marking memorable occasions like weddings and graduations.

It's the only international floating fountain in the world, but officials believe 43 years is a long time for machinery, especially machinery in water, and it's time for a new signature attraction for the city.

A website has been created called PeaceFountain.ca that's full of historical information and opportunities for collaboration, and locals are invited to visit and weigh in.