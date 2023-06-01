Pedal and Pour, a 12-seater quadracycle, now available to the community

A new business in Windsor is opening this weekend.

Pedal and Pour, a 12-seater quadracycle, offers riders a new way to socialize with friends, partake in a light workout, as well as tour Windsor neighbourhoods and stop at pubs or restaurants in the Walkerville area.

Traditional bikes like this one being offered typically allow you to drink alcoholic beverages on the tour, however, Ontario restricts serving and drinking alcohol on the cycle.

All riders must be of legal drinking age and present valid identification as the stops are at local bars and restaurants.

Each tour is approximately two hours long and starts at Vito's Pizzeria on Chilver Road and Wyandotte Street.

Some stops could be the Walkerville Brewery, Victoria Tavern, Thursty Butler, Wineology and Kildare House.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, spokesperson Leeann Corbeil says the night time bike will be lit up with lights.

"We want it to be fun during the day, and bring some excitement during the night, pump the energy, have music going and just have a good time, a unique time in Windsor."

She says as of right now, no alcohol is permitted to be served on the bike.

"Hopefully one day soon that may change, but we'll still make it fun. The energy will be positive, we'll have a driver plus another host getting the energy going, and stop at three bars and restaurants on the way."

Corbeil says this bike has a positive impact on the environment.

"People can get their exercise by pedaling along, but don't worry, there is motor if people get tired. But we hope to have people pedal along with us."

The first tour will start this upcoming weekend on June 3 and tours will run as long as the weather permits.

Those looking to book a tour can find more information by clicking here.