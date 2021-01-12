Pederson Fired by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with head coach Doug Pederson.

ESPN reports the Eagles have fired Pederson following multiple meetings with owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The report says Lurie wasn't convinced of the vision Pederson had to fix several issues including the quarterback situation.

Pederson was also in favor of promoting passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to offensive coordinator instead of hiring a more established candidate.

The Eagles finished just 4-11-and-1 this season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

with files from Associated Press