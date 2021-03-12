Pedestrian Dead after Collision on Highway 401

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a collision in the westbound lanes just east of Bloomfield Road Friday morning around 6:40am.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators are investigating.

The highway remains open but there are lane restrictions.