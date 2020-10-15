Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck in Windsor

A man has died after an incident on Wyandotte Street in Windsor on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of an injured person in the roadway.

Emergency Personnel were already working on the injured person who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene, including the driver of a car that may have struck the injured man.

At this point, the investigation continues and police are looking for any witnesses, or who may have witnessed the pedestrian in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone who may have been in the area with dash cam video or residential surveillance video is also encouraged to review the footage and contact police with any information.

