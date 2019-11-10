Pedestrian Hit in East Windsor in Critical Condition

An investigation is underway as an elderly man remains in critical condition after being hit by a car on Windsor's east end.

Windsor Police Service says the man was rushed to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after being struck in the eastbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Parkway around 6pm Saturday night.

The Traffic Reconstruction Team was called in after it was determined the Windsor man was in critical condition.

Police say he was not crossing at the designated crosswalk and no one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.