A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Lakeshore has passed away in hospital.

The incident happened Thursday night on County Rd. 22 east of Manning Rd. at around 10pm.

Lakeshore OPP have identified the pedestrian as 23-year-old Michael Dagenais of LaSalle.

There's no word yet if any charges will be laid as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.