Pedestrian killed in collision in Kingsville

Kingsville Ontario Provincial Police, along with the Kingsville Fire Department and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service were called to the scene of a fatal vehicle collision around noon Monday.

Officers responded to Heritage Road near Park Avenue, about a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP West Region Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigators assisted with the investigation.

Heritage Road was closed between Harold Cull Road and Conservation Boulevard for approximately five hours while police continued to investigate.

The pedestrian has been identified as 69-year-old Evelyn Greenwood, from Kingsville.

The investigation is continuing.