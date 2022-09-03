Pedestrian safety improvements almost in place at Roseland Public School

After over three years of calls to improve pedestrian safety near Roseland Public School in Windsor, work is almost complete on upgrades to make that happen.

City crews have recently been installing a pedestrian signal, which is a traffic light with a pedestrian activated signal, on Cabana Road East at Clara Avenue/Karen Street.

Since 2019, Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie has been advocating for safety improvements for pedestrians and students needing to cross the busy four-lane roadway, given the high-volume and speed of the traffic using Cabana Road.

An aerial image of Cabana Road East near Karen Street in Windsor, not far from Roseland Public School. Dec. 16, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

McKenzie says the intersection at Karen Street and Cabana Road is the designated crossing site and its busy.

"For 10 months of the year you have children in the morning and children at dismissal time at that school, crossing at that intersection., dozens and dozens of kids everyday," he says.

McKenzie says the new signal will not impact the east-west flow of traffic along Cabana Road.

"It's going to make crossing for pedestrians, specifically these young children attending an elementary school, much safer than it was before," he says. "I'll just urge people to be cognizant that there is a new traffic light at that intersection. There is signage indicating it is there"

In April 2022, Council approved an overall policy change, allowing for the installation of traffic safety measures for school crossings on arterial roads where the current system of evaluation does not apply, clearing the way for the crossing on Cabana Road.

McKenzie calls this one of those cases where they were able to work and clean-up a traffic policy.

"We put in the common sense solution, a traffic light on a busy road where kids cross to go to school," he says. "It's there now and I couldn't be happier for the support from administration, my colleagues on Council and the mayor to help make this happen."

The pedestrian signal is expected to be operational for the start of the school year, Tuesday, Sept. 6.