Pedestrian signal approved on Cabana Road near Roseland Public School

Windsor City Council has approved a new policy that's going to lead to improved pedestrian safety near Roseland Public School.

Approved during Monday's meeting, the policy clears the way for a pedestrian signal, which is a light with a pedestrian activated signal, to be placed at Cabana Road East at Clara Avenue/Karen Street.

The overall policy will allow for the installation of traffic safety measures for school crossings on arterial roads, where the current system of evaluation does not apply.

Since 2019, Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie has been advocating for safety improvements for pedestrians and students needing to cross the busy four-lane roadway, given the high-volume and speed of the traffic using the route in front of Roseland Public School.

Council also approved one-time funding for the project from the Budget Stabilization Reserve to allow the improvements to be installed as soon as possible.

The cost of a pedestrian signal is $75,000-$100,000 with an estimated annual maintenance costs of $5,500.

The goal is to have the lights in place before the start of the next school year.