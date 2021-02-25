Pedestrian Struck in West-Windsor Parking Lot

The investigation continues after a pedestrian was hit by a car in west Windsor.

Windsor Police Service was called to the parking lot of a shopping centre on the south side of Tecumseh Road West at California Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police tell AM800 News one person was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment — the status of their injuries isn't known at this time.

The Traffic Reconstruction Unit remains on scene and has the parking lot taped off as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.