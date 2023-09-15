Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash near Windsor's riverfront

An investigation is underway after a crash near Windsor's riverfront sent one pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 14, officers officers were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive East and McEwan Avenue for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say at 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was travelling west on Riverside Drive East when a pedestrian was struck.

The driver did remain on the scene.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

No charges have been laid at this time.

If you witnessed the collision or have information of video footage, please contact the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.