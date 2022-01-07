Pediatrician groups call for schools to reopen no later than Jan. 17

Three pediatricians' groups are urging the Ontario government to resume in-person learning no later than Jan. 17.

The Canadian Paediatric Society, the Pediatrics Section of the Ontario Medical Association and the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario make the call in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

They say they understand that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitals and governments need to take action.

But, they say, "certain decisions and measures pose a far greater risk to children and youth than the virus itself."

The Ontario government announced on Monday that instead of resuming classes on Jan. 5 as scheduled, students would learn remotely until at least Jan. 17.

In a written statement Friday, Lecce said the province is prioritizing getting students back to class.