Peer Support Program supported by $10,000 Caesars Windsor Cares donation 

Trans Wellness Ontario will be able to keep a program going thanks to a donation from Caesars Windsor Cares.

The Peer Support Program received a $10,000 donation on Monday.

This program provides client-focused, conversation-based support for individuals exploring or questioning their gender identity.

It also helps clients build self-confidence and resilience to navigate community resources and develop focused goals, as well to live peacefully as a members of the Trans community.

This program is one of the oldest and most popular programs at the centre, and this donation will help keep it available to those who need it.

Trans Wellness Ontario enhances and sustains the health and wellness of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their families.