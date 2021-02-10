Pelee Island Asking Government Officials to Allow U.S. Citizens to Cross the Border

The Township of Pelee has fired a letter off to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Mayor Ray Durocher says the township is asking the governments to allow U.S. landowners to cross the border to check on their properties.

He says members of council along with the CAO have been hearing from U.S. landowners who have property on the island.

Durocher says it's been over a year and their worried about their properties.

"40 per cent of our cottages on the island are owned by U.S. citizens and it's been over a year since they've been able to maintain their properties and with the high water level, it's getting to a point where we're just asking for consideration for landowners to be able to cross the border," says Durocher.

He says U.S. landowners miss the island.

"They've been coming to the island since the second world war so they are apart of the island," he says. "They are not just cottagers, they actually contribute a lot to the island."

Durocher says the island is not asking the governments to deem the landowners essential but feel, they should be allowed to cross to check on their properties.

Council agreed to send the letter on Monday during its council meeting.