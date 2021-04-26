Pelee Island Chosen for Proposed Golf Cart Pilot Project

A new pilot project for golf carts on Pelee Island has been announced along with the provinces new road safety measures.

The Ministry of Transportation announced the Moving Ontario More Safely (MOMS) Act Monday.

Under the proposed legislation, tougher penalties would be levied for unsafe drivers and new rules would be established for small-motorized vehicles like golf carts and scooters.

Pelee Island and Huron-Kinloss will be a part of a pilot program to test how golf carts can be regulated and driven safely on roadways.

Mayor Ray Durocher says Pelee Island has been pushing for the change for a long time and it would answer one of the islands biggest issues.

"That's the hardest part, getting your vehicle on during the high tourist season," he says. "It just presents an opportunity for other means of transportation."

Durocher says the municipality would still need to work out some details with the province.

"We're talking about regulating what parts of the island can have golf carts and controlling the speed limit," he added.

The proposed legislation also includes measures to protect pedestrians, highway workers, improve truck safety, and strengthen the province's oversight of the towing sector.

A timeline on when the bill could be debated has not been set.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.