Pelee Island Council Wants Larger Ferry Service in Operation More Often

There's a push to add more ferry capacity to make it easier for people to get to Pelee Island.

During its council meeting this week, council agreed unanimously to send a letter to the Ministry of Transportation to ease up on travel restrictions to allow more taxpayers on the island to get back and forth to the mainland.

Deputy Mayor David Dawson introduced the motion and says he just wants to see the larger Pelee Island II in service more often, in case it is needed.

Right now, the Pelee Islander II is operating only a few days a week, but Dawson says it's important to add the ferry capacity, in case taxpayers want to use it.

"We would like to be able to give the opportunity for the taxpayers to easily get to the island especially on the high peak times on the Friday nights and Sundays, to get back and forth," says Dawson.

So far, there haven't been any COVID-19 cases on the island.

The Pelee Islander is currently operating but it has limited space for vehicles and passenger space given physical distancing protocols.