Pelee Island ferry service focus of public meeting

Pelee Island residents will have a say on ferry service to and from the island.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Cathy Miller says a public meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the township's council meeting.

She says it's a chance for residents to talk about the service.

"For the public to come forward and share some feedback about our ferry service, about our transportation service on Pelee Island to and from the island," she says.

Miller says the ferries have been full this summer with the Pelee Islander I running back and forth to the mainland and Sandusky, Ohio.

She says the island is looking for a replacement vessel for the Pelee Islander.

"Council is working with our partners at MTO and Owen Sound Transportation to try and secure some sort of commitment from the MTO about a replacement vessel for the Pelee Islander," says Miller. "We're hopeful that the Ministry of Transportation is going to be able to make some commitments to us about what the plan is for our second vessel."

The Pelee Islander II is the latest vessel that went into service for the island in 2019.

Tuesday's council meeting takes place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 403 hall.