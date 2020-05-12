Pelee Island Getting Ready for Boating Season
The Township of Pelee is getting its boat launch and marina ready for the summer boating season.
Mayor Raymond Durocher says the island wants to be prepared when restrictions issued during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
Durocher says Scudder Marina is a busy marina during the boating season.
"We're just following the Ontario guidelines saying that you can put your boat in the water but it's got to remain tethered to the dock, but we're just preparing to open," he says.
Durocher says he has heard from many in the community.
"People are getting anxious all over not just boating, shopping whatever," he says. "It's been a long shut down."
Durocher says minor repairs are being done at the marina to prepare for the summer.
"We had a pretty extensive season last year, we did a lot of painting and cleaning up but there's always little things to be done," he adds.
Earlier this month, the province announced marinas can begin preparations for the boating season.
Boats and watercrafts can be docked but not used while the restrictions are in place.
However, the marinas will remain closed until the provincial restrictions are lifted.