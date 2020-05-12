Pelee Island Getting Ready for Boating Season

The Township of Pelee is getting its boat launch and marina ready for the summer boating season.

Mayor Raymond Durocher says the island wants to be prepared when restrictions issued during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

Durocher says Scudder Marina is a busy marina during the boating season.

"We're just following the Ontario guidelines saying that you can put your boat in the water but it's got to remain tethered to the dock, but we're just preparing to open," he says.