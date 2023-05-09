Pelee Island looking to amend its golf car by-law

A by-law amendment change is being proposed for a pilot project on Pelee Island.

The Township of Pelee council is being asked on Tuesday night to allow its by-law enforcement officer to enforce its golf car by-law along with the OPP.

Mayor Cathy Miller says since the launch of the program in 2021, enforcement has been done by provincial police.

She says around 20 golf car permits have been issued, with half being commercial permits.

Miller says the province is looking to expand its golf car pilot program to other municipalities.

"So now is a good time for us to kind of revisit, the implementation of this pilot project and make sure we're tightening up where we need and that we're able to continue to deliver a safe and responsible pilot project," she said.

Miller says the island has not experienced any issues and says the amendment is more of a house keeping issue.

"The OPP services Pelee Island just like they service many of our other neighbouring municipalities and the purpose of working with Amherstburg on shared by-law services is to improve support in that area."

She says Pelee is the first municipality in the province to have the golf car pilot project.

"We're doing our due diligence to make sure we deliver it responsibly and become a model for other municipalities who want to participate," Miller added.

Miller says the township is working with Amherstburg for By-law Enforcement Services, and if the amendment is approved, Amherstburg's by-law enforcement officer Bill Tetler would oversee enforcement.

The township's pilot project is for 10-years.

All golf cars require a licencing sticker showing the vehicle is registered and meets all safety requirements or the operator could face a ticket.