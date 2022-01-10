Pelee Island music festival cancelled for third straight summer

The 2022 edition of the The Island Unplugged Music Festival on Pelee Island has been cancelled.

Event president Cathy Miller calls it disappointing, but says with the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic it's the right thing to do.

She says organizers plan to bring the event back in 2023.

"I think anyone that's trying to run a business or plan an event, plan a wedding, plan anything during COVID, every time you have to cancel or postpone or move something, it is disappointing but we think it's the right thing to do with the information we have available."

Miller says planning usual takes 10 to 11 months.

"For us we have a different set of challenges that maybe some of the events the mainland have certainly being a remote community," she continued. "We have to think about the limited resources we have available, the safety of our community and logistics."

She says they want to hold an event where people can gather safely but feels we're not there yet.

"The biggest hurdle during COVID is how to gather safely but the biggest hurdle for us on Pelee Island is how to move people safely, effectively and it's just still too uncertain," Miller said.

The event was last held in August 2019.

Both the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.