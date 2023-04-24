Pelee Islander II out of service after 'unforeseen technical issue' found in drydock

The Pelee Islander II will be out of service for a couple weeks longer than anticipated due to 'an unforeseen technical issue' found during the out-of-water inspection.

The Pelee Islander I will be used instead with an extended timetable from May 5 to 18.

Pelee Island Transportation Services (PITS) will work with ferry customers to reschedule those booked on the Pelee Islander II.

Mayor of Pelee Island, Cathy Miller says the Pelee Islander I will need to work overtime to keep up with demand.

"The Pelee Islander II has a capacity of 400 people and I think about 38 vehicles. It makes 2-3 trips per day," she said. "The Pelee Islander I has a capacity of 10 vehicles and it will be having to make 4 trips per day just to carry a quarter of that capacity."

Miller says this issue only highlights the need for a two vessel solution, "Pelee Island needs a second larger vessel with deck capacity that can accommodate heavy equipment, semi's, agriculture, vehicles for building construction. These things have been said time and again and really need to work with our partners at Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) to make sure that message is heard."

She adds the Pelee Islander II was brought into service in April 2019 and was meant to replace the Pelee Islander I which has been in service for about 63 years.

"Unfortunately the timing of drydock, which is required maintenance for the vessels, happens every five years," Miller said. "The Pelee Islander II was scheduled for dry dock this April and unfortunately there's a delay there to getting that vessel back into service to the island."

Sailings to the Port of Sandusky in Ohio will not continue at this time. The Sandusky service will resume once the Pelee Islander II is back in operation.