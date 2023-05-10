Pelee Islander II to return earlier from drydock

After an unexpected technical problem was discovered while at the drydock, Pelee Island Transportation Services says the Pelee Islander II will be entering service sooner than anticipated.

Following successful sea trials, the MV Pelee Islander departed the drydock facilities and is en route to Leamington.

The ship was initially scheduled to return on May 18, but it will now be resuming service on Friday, May 12 instead.

It will be departing from Leamington at 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, officials say sailings to the Ohio port of Sandusky will be returning as soon as scheduling can be accomplished.

Bookings for the Pelee Islander II are now open online or by phone at 1-800-661-2220.