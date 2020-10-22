Pelicans Name Van Gundy Head Coach
Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. He will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans went 30-42 this season and missed the playoffs.
Van Gundy said on his Twitter account that he was ``excited'' about the opportunity. Terms haven't been disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract.
Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times.
In New Orleans, he'll will get the chance to work with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.
with files from Associated Press