Pellet Gun Seized in Weapons Call

A Windsor man faces charges after a weapons call over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Pierre Avenue near University Avenue E. around 12 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a person with a firearm.

Investigators say a man was threatened by another man who appeared to be carrying a handgun.

A search of the home turned up a pellet gun that was seized.

According to police the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Charges include uttering threats and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police add that although pellet guns, and other similar items such as airsoft or BB guns are not illegal to possess, the careless or illegal use of them could lead to serious criminal charges.