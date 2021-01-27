iHeartRadio
Penguins GM Rutherford Resigns

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned.

The 71-year-old member of the Hockey Hall of Fame cited ``personal reasons'' behind the decision.

Patrick Allvin will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and oversaw a roster rebuild that helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His resignation comes with Pittsburgh off to a solid 4-2-1 start.


  with files from  (The Associated Press)

 

