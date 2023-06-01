Penguins hire former Leafs GM Dubas as president of hockey operations

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have named former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas its new president of hockey operations, the club announced Thursday.

The Penguins say Dubas, 37, will oversee all aspects of the team's hockey operations department including establishing the strategic vision and philosophy for the franchise.

The hiring comes just weeks after the Penguins dismissed general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor after the club failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The Maple Leafs fired Dubas on May 19, less than a week after the team suffered a second-round playoff defeat to the Florida Panthers.

Dubas, who had been Toronto's GM since 2018 and didn't have a contract beyond June 30, suggested at an end of season news conference May 15 he wasn't sure he wanted to remain in the role at least in part because of the stress on his young family.

Former Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving was named Toronto's general manager Wednesday.