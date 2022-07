(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins star forward signed a four-year deal worth 24-point-four million dollars with the team on Tuesday.

Malkin was getting set to enter the open market with NHL free agency beginning on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has spent all of his 16 NHL seasons with Pittsburgh.

Last season, he scored 20 goals and added 22 assists in just 41 games.

— with files from MetroSource