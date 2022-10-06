People across Windsor asked to help show Fire Safety Rocks

Windsor Fire and Rescue is looking for some creativity to help spread the word about fire safety and fire prevention.

Fire Safety Rocks is the name of a campaign that's inviting people across Windsor to paint a rock with a fire safety message and then place the rock somewhere out in the community for others to find.

Bridget Chippett, Public Education Officer for Windsor Fire and Rescue, says they hope people will paint the rocks with a fire safety message and share a picture of it on social media.

The campaign is part of Fire Prevention week, Oct. 9 to 15.

Chippett says this year's theme for Fire Prevention Week is 'Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape.'

"Something else that's important when it comes to planning your escape is always knowing two ways out of every room you're in, calling 9-1-1 and having a meeting place," she says.

Chippett says people can place the rocks with the message out around the community for others to see.

"We'd also love for them to share it on their social media, tagging us on Twitter @WindsorFire1. There's also #FirePreventionWeek and #SafetyRocksWindsor is what we're encouraging others to share it with," she adds.

If you find a "safety rock," you can post photos of it, keep it, or place the rock somewhere else.

Fire Prevention week is October 9 to 15, and the Fire Safety Rocks campaign is only one of the ways we can help educate others and ourselves. More events and opportunities will be shared next week at WindsorFire.com online.