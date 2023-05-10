People across Windsor-Essex asked to show support for McHappy Day

McDonald's restaurants at 15 locations across Windsor-Essex and Tilbury will be taking part in this year's McHappy Day.

Proceeds from the sale of menu items at the participating franchises will support the John McGivney Children's Centre and the Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Ontario.

RMHC provides families of sick children with a home-away-from-home or a place of peace within a hospital.

Matthew Chater, CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario, says the Windsor location has helped hundreds of families since it first opened in 2016.

"We've supported 748 families through our Windsor location. So this day is critical to supporting our organization to be there to support families and keeping them close when they most need it," he says.

Chater says the families who have stayed at the Windsor location have spent over 16,000 nights there.

"Those families, on average, because we were able to provide those supports, saved over $5-million in hotels, food and other expenses," he says.

Chater says crisis comes at the most unfortunate times and that's what Ronald McDonald House is there for.

"Families that do come in to Ronald McDonald House in Windsor, 89 per cent of those families have children in the NICU {Neonatal Intensive Care Unit}, so often circumstances they weren't expecting. Being able to lean on and support those families is critical," he adds.

Participating McDonald's locations in Windsor-Essex and Tilbury listed as taking part in McHappy Day:

- Dougall Road in Windsor

- Pillette & Wyandotte Road in Windsor

- Drouillard & Tecumseh Road in Windsor

- Walker Road in Windsor

- Huron Church Road in Windsor

- Wyandotte & Goyeau in Windsor

- Lauzon & Tecumseh Road in Windsor

- Roundhouse Centre in Windsor

- Manning Road in Tecumseh

- Belle River

- Essex

- Leamington

- Amherstburg

- LaSalle

- Kingsville

- Tilbury

The May 10 event will mark the 46th year for McHappy Day in McDonald's Canada.

It is the company's longest running and best-known national fundraising event with more than 1,400 McDonald's restaurants celebrating McHappy Day this year.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $70 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, the Ronald McDonald Houses and hundreds of other children's charities.

The John McGivney Children's Centre has been providing family-centred therapy and support services to more than 3,000 children and youth annually in Windsor and Essex County for over 44 years.