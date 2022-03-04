People across Windsor-Essex being asked to Fill A Plane for Ukraine

A call for people across Windsor-Essex to help Fill A Plane For Ukraine.

Mike Diab and Mandy Quiring are leading the campaign to collect humanitarian aid and medical supplies for people in Ukraine being impacted by Russia's invasion of their country.

Starting Friday and running through the weekend, several locations across the Leamington area will be accepting donations that will then be put in a transport truck supplied by Degoey's Flowers. The supplies will then be taken to a plane in Toronto to be sent overseas.

Mike Diab says in conversations with the Ukraine Consulate, they're not requesting food items, they need medical and life-saving supplies.

"First-aid supplies, sleeping bags, socks, shoes, gloves. Much of it more for adults than for children, but they will take children items as well," he says. "Surgical tape, surgical tubing, antiseptics - anything for medical, as you can imagine why."

Diab says reusable water bottles are a big problem for them to get, so reusable water bottles are also important.

The deadline to get the supplies to Toronto is Wednesday, March 9.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

- Degoey's Flowers at 1501 Mersea Rd. 6 in Wheatley

- Royal LePage at 185 Erie St. S. in Leamington

- St. Michael's Church at 29 Elliott St. in Leamington

- Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Association office at 32 Seneca Rd. in Leamington

Diab says the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Complex at 249 Sherk St. in Leamington will also be accepting donations this weekend.