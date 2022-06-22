People across Windsor-Essex urged to be mindful of sun exposure

People across Windsor-Essex are being reminded to be mindful of their sun exposure while taking steps to reduce the risk of melanoma or skin cancer.

A new study has found that Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of Canada, including Windsor-Essex, are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer.

Dr. Ivan Litvinov, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at McGill University, told CTVNews.ca that "the entire corridor from Windsor to Montreal – so southwestern Ontario, trekking all the way up to Ottawa, and especially the areas around the Muskoka Lakes are having higher levels of melanoma."

Melanoma is more common than all other cancers combined, according to Litvinov, noting that there are 80,000 skin cancer diagnoses per year in Canada, 8,000 of which are melanomas.

The population-based study led by McGill University, published on Monday in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Medicine, analyzed data from 2011 to 2017 for patients with cutaneous melanoma across all provinces and territories except Quebec. Researchers also looked at mortality trends over a seven-year period and compared it to previous data from 1992 to 2010.

Data showed that of the 39,610 patients diagnosed with this type of melanoma, 5,890 died.

Sam Crevatin is a Physician Assistant at the Rapid Assessment and Management Program - an outpatient program designed to address cancer needs in Windsor-Essex. She says we should modify the times we're in the sun when UV rays are not as strong, like in the morning or the evening hours.

Crevatin told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that it's important to always be using sunscreen when we're outside and not to forget certain areas prone to sun exposure like the ears and scalp.

"I think sunscreen use on a daily basis, especially moving into the summer months, is certainly required and recommended," she says. "Over the face, over the ears and if you know you're going to be outside wearing shorter sleeves, applying that sunscreen to the arms and legs is recommended even on a daily basis."

Crevatin says we also have to recognize our inherit risk because there are sections of the population more at risk than others like those with fair skin and blonde or red hair.

"Those would be people who had previously had a diagnosis of a skin cancer or if you have a family member with a history of melanoma, that would put you at a higher risk. Other patients at higher risk are those with quite a few moles on your body, greater than 50 moles on your body," she says.

Crevatin says along with prevention, people also need to pay attention to their skin and their body.

"You know your body best, you know if something is changing. It's important to advocate for yourself and bring that to the attention of your healthcare provider to get that checked out," she adds.

Cutaneous melanoma causes more deaths than any other skin cancer, the study noted, accounting for 1.9 per cent of all cancer deaths in males and 1.2 per cent of all cancer deaths in females. Around the world, there were an estimated 290,000 new cases of cutaneous melanoma in 2018, with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Germany seeing the greatest number of cases per capita.

Between 2008 and 2018, experts saw a 44 per cent rise in this kind of melanoma globally, along with a 32 per cent rise in mortality.

In Canada, the study found that while there were more diagnoses, the mortality rate has actually been declining since 2013.

With files from CTV News