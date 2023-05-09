People across Windsor urged to be prepared for any emergency

How prepared are you in the event of any type of emergency?

This is national Emergency Preparedness Week which aims to encourage people to reduce the risks and impacts of emergencies by taking simple steps to protect themselves and their families.

An emergency could be anything from a weather-related event, a power outage or even a house fire.

Emily Bertram, Emergency Planning Officer for Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, points to the ice storm on Feb. 23, 2023 as an example of an unexpected weather-related emergency that knocked down tress and left thousands without power.

Bertam says everyday we take for granted things like access to water, electricity and food.

She says says a lot of people have the mind set that it won't happen to them and don't consider a basic emergency kit.

"You don't have to go out and buy a kit. You can put that together by putting together certain things such as a can opener, have a little first aid kit with it," she says. "If you have special items such as prescription medications or equipment for people experiencing medical issues."

Other items in an emergency kit could include a flash light, non-perishable food items, water, and a blanket.

Bertram says an emergency kit should also include some backup power options.

"A good thing to have in your emergency kit is portable power banks. The important thing about those is to make sure they're charged ahead of time. That way when the power goes out and you want to use your phone or other devices, and you see your battery running out, you have that power bank already charged," she says.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is urging everyone to:

- understand the specific risks in Windsor and the surrounding area to better prepare for emergencies.

- Develop an emergency plan for your family to help you know what to do in case of an emergency.

- Get an emergency kit with basic supplies to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

Bertram hopes everyone realizes the importance of being prepared.

"Don't think that it won't happen to you because it can happened at anytime, so prepare today. If you can't prepare today, then prepare tomorrow. The sooner you do, the better. Something will happen and when you have those plans in place or your have that emergency kit ready, you'll be thankful you did," she adds.

Emergency Preparedness Week runs until May 13.

A link with resources and information on emergency preparedness in Windsor can be found at www.WindsorFire.com/emergency-preparedness.