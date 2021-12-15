People asked to stop dumping yard waste bags in Lakeshore parks

The Municipality of Lakeshore is asking people to stop disposing of yard waste bags and other organic waste at local parks.

Over the past couple of weeks, a substantial number of yard waste bags have been disposed of in the parking lot off Leffler Peace Park at 405 Old Tecumseh Rd.

The municipality says while the location is used for the collection of natural Christmas trees in late December and early January, it does not serve as a year-round location for organic waste.

The bags have not only reduced access and the number of available parking spots at the park, their cleanup has been costly.

With an unseasonably warm autumn and early winter, which delayed the fall of leaves, Lakeshore staff have received several calls inquiring about additional yard waste pickup days.

While no additional pickup dates have been scheduled for 2021, the 2022 schedule has shifted by two weeks to include yard waste pickup dates in December.

Residents looking to dispose of yard waste bags can use the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority's Transfer Station #2 at 2021 Albuna Townline, County Raod 31 in Kingsville or the Public Drop-off Depot at 3560 North Service Rd. E. in Windsor.

Both facilities provide free yard waste disposal for residents.

Anyone with information related to illegal dumping should contact Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers at www.CrimeStoppers.ca or 1-800-222-8477.

To report a problem related to local parks or facilities, please contact the Municipality of Lakeshore at 519-728-2488 or online at Lakeshore.ca/ReportAProblem.