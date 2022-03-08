People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors

LVIV, Ukraine - Evacuations of people fleeing embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors have begun.

Meanwhile, officials said Tuesday the exodus of refugees from Russia's invasion of the country reached 2 million.

The Russian onslaught has trapped people inside cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety have crumbled with renewed attacks.

But on Tuesday, video posted by Ukrainian officials showed buses with people moving along a snowy road from the eastern city of Sumy.

Another video showed yellow buses with a red cross on them heading toward the southern port of Mariupol. It was not clear how long the effort would last.