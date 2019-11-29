People in Windsor Love Bacon Cheeseburgers

Windsorites love ordering in.

According to 'Skip the Dishes,' the food delivery service app, Windsor residents placed 111% more orders in 2019 compared to 2018.

The most popular food deliveries were bacon cheeseburgers, followed by poutine and then chicken wraps.

'Skip the Dishes' Communications Specialist, Shanae Blaquiere says 10,000 back cheeseburger orders were placed with the app.

"We did the math and if you stacked all of those burgers on top of each other, it would reach the top of the lighthouse in Windsor, two-and-a-half times," she says.

Blaquiere also told AM800's The Afternoon News 7,000 poutine orders were also placed with orders for chicken wraps coming in third on the list.

"So that one clocked in at about 6,000 orders in 2019 and it must just be, there must be some really good chicken wraps in Windsor," she says.

Blaquiere also says the biggest order in Windsor was hundreds of dollars.

"It was a $660 order with 14 chicken burgers, eight steak sandwiches and a bunch of sides," she adds.

The person who ordered the most often in Windsor placed 443 orders from January 1st until now.

With files from Patty Handysides