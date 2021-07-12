People's Party of Canada Announces Candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh

The People's Party of Canada (PPC) has announced its candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Victor Green will be seeking the spot on Parliament Hill currently held by Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

According to the release, Green was born in England in 1954 and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1994 - he's called Tecumseh home for more than 27 years.

Green cites the gradual erosion of Canadian sovereignty, its standing on the world stage and the freedoms and values that are the fabric of our nation as his reasons for entering politics.

The veteran of the British Royal Navy spent his civilian life working in financial service industry.

The 44th Canadian Federal Election will take place on or before October 16, 2023.

Both the Liberals or a no confidence vote on Parliament Hill could trigger an election before 2023 due to the current minority government.