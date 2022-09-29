People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.

It's now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. is drenching the Florida peninsula overnight, threatening catastrophic flooding.

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room even as winds tore off part of the roof of its intensive care unit. Staff and patients, some on ventilators, crowded into the middle floors of the four-story hospital.