People Under 30 Driving Majority of New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

Individuals between the ages of 20 to 29 are once again being asked to follow all public health safety measures.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says over the last two weeks, 23 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex are within that age group.

"As we see that especially in other parts of the province, those are the people who are now being impacted more, they are coming in very sick, they need ICU care and they are staying longer in the ICU," says Dr. Ahmed. "Many of them think maybe there are not at a risk and they may not develop the same complications as most of the elderly people get but this is not true especially with some of the variants."

He says it's extremely important to follow all public health safety measures.

"We are seeing similar trend in our region with the cases increasing in that population group and I can understand that there maybe some questions about COVID fatigue, people don't want to follow those restrictions but those are the important ones," he says.

Individuals 19 and under have had 19 per cent of the confirmed cases over the last two weeks.

The 50 to 59 age group have contributed to 17 per cent of the confirmed cases in the past two weeks.