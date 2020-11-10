People Urged to Remember and Reflect Safely at Home

Even though we can't gather as normal for Remembrance Day ceremonies, local veterans and families of veterans are asking that you still take time to remember.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens hosted a special Remembrance Day conversation with a small group of local veterans, officers and military family members on Tuesday afternoon.

One of those family members was Theresa Charbeneau, the mother of Cpl. Andrew Grenon, who was killed overseas.

"That by no means limits the amount of service of remembrance and gratitude that you can display wherever you are, whoever you're with, take that two minutes of silence and remember and reflect," she says.

Vietnam Veteran, US Army, Mike Lepine was also part of the mayor's call on Tuesday and says even though we can't gather, remembering is simple.

"Bow your head and have two minutes of silence and say a prayer and a thanks to all of the people who are being remembered on that day," he says. "We know why you can't attend but it doesn't mean you can't have those people in your hearts and do your own service at home."

The City of Windsor is hosting a virtual Remembrance Day that can be viewed LIVE on our website at 11 a.m.

The service in LaSalle will be streamed live on the town's YouTube Channel.

The Town of Essex is encouraging people to talk to their children about what Remembrance Day means to them, or read and share stories about family members who have served.

In Leamington, the parade to the Cenotaph was cancelled, and the wreath laying ceremony will take place with limited participants. Residents are encouraged to "remember in place" safely at home instead of gathering at the Cenotaph due to the COVID-19.

Amherstburg is asking residents to observe Remembrance Day virtually with the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 as their Facebook Page goes LIVE for its ceremony at 10:45am.