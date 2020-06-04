Perfetti Wins CHL Award

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit is the 2019-20 recipient of the CHL's Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC.

Perfetti combined success on the ice with success in school by setting a Spirit single season scoring record of 111 points including 37 goals and 74 assists over 61 games while achieving an overall academic average of 93%.

The 18-year-old is the fifth ranked North American skater for the 2020 NHL Draft after finishing second in Ontario Hockey League scoring.

The sophomore forward chosen fifth overall by the Spirit in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection was highly regarded by OHL Western Conference coaches in the league's annual poll where he received top marks in the Smartest Player, Best Playmaker, Best Stickhandler, and Best Shootout Shooter categories.

In the classroom between Heritage High School in Saginaw and All Saints Catholic Secondary School in his hometown of Whitby, Ontario, Perfetti was enrolled in an impressive seven University level courses including Algebra, Organizational Studies in Behaviour and Human Resources, and World Religions.

Perfetti is the first member of the Spirit to win the award since it was introduced at the national level in 1988.

