Period Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Extended

Windsor Regional Hospital is sending a note to those who have received their first or two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Due to a change in the provincial government's vaccine plan, the period between the first and second dose has been extended to 16 weeks.

Starting March 10, anyone awaiting their second dose will not receive it until 16 weeks after the first.

According to a release, those who will have the date for their second dose changed will receive an email while anyone without email will get a phone call.

The hospital continues to work with the province as it rolls out COVID-19 vaccines.